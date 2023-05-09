Diddy & Jermaine Dupri Will Finally Go Head-to-Head in Verzuz Battle: Here’s When

After years of competitive banter and cold feet, a date has reportedly been set for the epic Verzuz battle between music legends Diddy and Jermaine Dupri.

In a video shared over the weekend, Diddy confirms to Busta Rhymes that the show will take place on Sept. 8, at New York City’s Madison Square Garden. “We gon’ have you out the rafters flying out the sky,” he excitedly added.

While fans have been murmuring about a potential battle between the Atlanta mainstay and Bad Boy CEO since 2020, the two legends joined the conversation in 2021, after Dupri challenged Diddy in a tweet. Initially, Diddy turned his proposition down, declaring that Dupri didn’t have enough hits. “I’ll smash you with just Biggie n Mary [J. Blige]. But I do have the utmost respect on you as a musical legend,” he said, adding, “[Dr.] Dre the only one can get in the ring w me.”

The two even playfully argued during an Instagram Live with Fat Joe and Snoop Dogg about who would win, but in 2022 they said they’d go head-to-head in a “non-Verzuz” battle, after co-founders Swizz Beatz and Timbaland filed a $28 million lawsuit against Verzuz parent company Triller. “We’re not f—ing with Triller until they take care of Timb and Swizz,” Diddy said in a now-deleted video. In September 2022, Swizz and Tim settled their lawsuit with Triller, now owning a larger share of the company.

While neither Timbaland nor Verzuz have yet to comment on the scheduled date, Swizz shared a number of posts to his Instagram Story confirming the battle. A number of memorable Verzuz battles have already taken place at New York’s famed Madison Square Garden, including The LOX vs. Dipset and Ja Rule vs. Fat Joe.

While many fans think Diddy will come out on top, others note that Dupri’s pen is untouchable, and that the So So Def founder is individually responsible for a number of diamond hits, while Diddy often collaborated with a team. Come September, all that will matter is the court of public opinion, as Verzuz does not declare an official winner to their battles.

Dupri has reached RIAA-certified diamond success thanks to his work on Usher’s Confessions and has achieved 11 career Hot 100 No. 1 records. Diddy boasts his own set of impressive achievements as a producer and artist, playing a pivotal role in the careers of icons including Mary J Blige and Biggie Smalls.