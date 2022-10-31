Diddy Absolutely Nails Heath Ledger’s Joker For Halloween

Sean “P. Diddy” Combs went super-method for his Halloween costume over the weekend. The hip-hop impresario slipped into a frighteningly accurate version of Heath Ledger’s Oscar-winning portrayal of the Joker from the Dark Knight series, swooning around town in his purple suit with green vest, green hair, white face paint and the character’s bloody Glasgow Smile.

In classic Diddy fashion, he chronicled his transformation in a video in which he sat in a chair getting his look together and wished everyone a happy, safe Halloween followed by one in which he laughs maniacally in character while brandishing a giant fake gun as a hand grenade falls out of his pocket. “Hello my friends, I’m the Joker,” he wrote in the caption. “I’m highjacking Halloween! Hahahaha.”

The fun continued in another clip in which he pulled up on Tyler, the Creator and tried to stop the rapper’s vehicle while maniacally telling the MC he’s the “my favorite rapper in the world” while pulling on the door handle of his SUV. “This is top tier,” Tyler says as Diddy/Joker implores him get out of the ride.

In what looks like an epic night, Diddy ranted on the street as the Joker, whispering “Tonight is going to be a special night. Everybody’s so serious,” in a menacing voice while hyping his plans to visit “Club Love.” That video got plenty of love from Diddy’s famous followers, including reported paramour City Girls Yung Miami, who posted a series of crying laughing emoji, as well as Nicole Scherzinger, who wrote, OMG BRILLIANT” and New York hip-hop legend Fab 5 Freddy, who alternated crying laughing and pumpkin emoji.

In other snaps Diddy/Joker hung his head outside a cop car and lit up the night with a flamethrower

Check out Diddy as the Joker below.