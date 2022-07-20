Diddy Is All Love in ‘Gotta Move On’ Music Video With Bryson Tiller & Tiffany Haddish: Watch

Diddy wants to keep all negative energy outside of his club. The new music video for his single “Gotta Move On,” featuring Bryson Tiller, arrived on Wednesday (July 20), and in it, Tiffany Haddish stars as the hip-hop producer’s bouncer and personal vibe-checker for late-night hotspot Club Love — and not just anyone can make it in.

“Your smile is right. Go ahead inside. Eh, eh, eh, I feel like you a little bit bitter. Ah, I think you a little bit messy. I’m gonna need you to go to the end of the line and get your chakras together,” Haddish tells patrons hoping to gain entry into the exclusive spot. “Sis, sis, look, look. I like your vibe, I’ma let you in the club, but I can’t let you in just at this moment, OK?”

Diddy then appears, and the two exchange a hug. “What’s the frequency?” he asks her. “The frequency is all love, brother, you go on and look,” Haddish replies.

The vibe check doesn’t stop there. After Diddy and Tiller descend into the red-colored space, Yung Miami of City Girls gives guests a thoughtful reminder over the loudspeaker: “Welcome to Club Love, you know the drill! If you ain’t come to bop? If you ain’t come to have a good time? You ain’t gotta go home, but you gotta get the f–k outta here!” she tells cheering guests.

Diddy later tries dancing with a girl, who rejects his advances, and Tiller pulls him away to prevent a scene. “If she don’t want my love, I’m guessin’ I gotta move on, I guess/ I guess, I guess, I came a little too strong, I guess,” Tiller sings on the chorus.

The 52-year-old producer hops on the song in the bridge and sings, “We goin’ up, we goin’ live/ Can’t stop, won’t stop, told y’all, uh/ See me pull up, no problem (Wash it)/ I can never ever be no one option (Watch it).”

The video for “Gotta Move On” arrives after Diddy and Tiller performed the track alongside Teyana Taylor at the 2022 BET Awards in June. During the ceremony, the mogul was presented with the show’s lifetime achievement award, which featured an introduction by Jay-Z and a tribute performance from Mary J Blige, Lil’ Kim, Shyne, Busta Rhymes, The Lox, Faith Evans. Ye and Babyface also gave speeches during the event.

Watch the music video for “Gotta Move On” below.