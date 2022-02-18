Bob Saget Stars in Desiigner’s ‘Bakin’ Video, Rapper Shares BTS Clips of Late Comedian

Desiigner unveiled his new music video for “Bakin” featuring Slushii and DJ Whoo Kid on Friday (Feb. 18), and the late Bob Saget appears in the clip as the ultimate master chef.

In the video, Saget is cooking bacon (Get it? “Bacon” sounds like “Bakin”?) next to a stunning, bikini-clad model in a huge Hollywood Hills mansion. Desiigner, Slushii and DJ Whoo Kid, meanwhile, are hanging out around the house, drinking Snoop Dogg’s Indiggo gin and living the high-end lifestyle.

When the song ends, a black screen with a photo of Saget appears, reading “Rest in Peace Bob Saget, May 17, 1956 – January 9, 2022.” The beloved comedian was found dead in his Orlando hotel room last month, and his relatives later confirmed that authorities determined the cause of death to be head trauma. The message added that drugs and alcohol were not involved.

“They have concluded that he accidentally hit the back of his head on something, thought nothing of it and went to sleep,” the family stated of the investigation into Saget’s death.

Desiigner also shared some behind the scenes snippets of filming the music video, in which Saget is seen entering the mansion, saying, “I’m thrilled to be here.”

The Red Fox Productions directing team then runs the Full House star through plans for the video, before asking what his good side is. “This one,” Saget jokes, pointing to his right side. “Yeah, [the left side] is really bad. I look like burn victim.”

“It’s a supreme pun,” Saget says of cooking bacon in the “Bakin” video, as the crew bursts into laughter. “It’s, like, the best dad joke ever.”

Watch the “Bakin” video, as well as the BTS scenes, in full below.