Danny Brown Announces Plans to Check Into Rehab: ‘Alcohol Is Something I Need to Be Done With’

Danny Brown revealed he is planning to check into rehab, following an incident on the Tuesday (March 28) episode of The Danny Brown Show, in which he stated that his Quaranta album has been ready for over two years, but his label Warp Records has yet to release it.

Explore Explore Danny Brown See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

During the show, Brown additionally asked his fans to tweet #FreeDanny and #FreeQuaranta at Warp Records and his manager, Dart Parker, to speed up the record’s release. Following the episode, however, Brown tweeted that he had been “drunk and talking s–t,” and as a result he would be checking himself into a rehab treatment facility.

“Aye chill out with all the #FreeDanny sh-t,” he tweeted on Tuesday. “I was drunk and talking s–t and that’s why my dumb a– is checking into treatment tomorrow got nothing but love for Dart and Warp so chill out the album is mastered.” A fan then reiterated that the rapper was the one who asked fans to “harass” Parker, to which he replied, “That’s why alcohol is something I need to be done with cause it makes me hurt the people that care the most.” Billboard reached out to Brown’s reps for additional comment.

Brown’s Twitter announcement was not the first time he expressed a desire to go to a rehab facility. During his SXSW performance on March 17, the rapper took the stage at Dr. Marten’s annual showcase and revealed that was “going to get help.”

“At the end of the day, I’m 42 years old, sitting around smoking blunts all day, and getting drunk is getting old. Y’all have y’all fun but s–t could get dark,” Brown said on stage, according to Vibe. “I’m going to get help. Honestly, my dumba– supposed to been gone, but I’m broke so I gotta do shows to take my a– in, so shoutout to Dr. Martens. Ima go do my lil time, but I will say this, I made so many songs about doing drugs … sometimes I feel bad about that s–t … if I f—ed your life up, I’m sorry.”

See Brown’s tweets below.

Aye chill out with all the #FreeDanny shit I was drunk and talking shit and that’s why my dumb ass is checking into treatment tomorrow got nothing but love for dart and warp so chill out the album is mastered — Danny Brown (@xdannyxbrownx) March 28, 2023