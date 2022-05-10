DaniLeigh Unveils Heartbreaking Single ‘Dead to Me,’ Says Instagram Live Fight With DaBaby Was ‘Very Triggering’

DaniLeigh attends Def Jam Recordings, In Partnership With Lucid Motors, Hosts The Women Of Def Jam, A Celebration In Honor Of Women's History Month at Lucid Motors Beverly Hills on March 28, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California.

DaniLeigh is moving on from her tumultuous relationship with ex-boyfriend DaBaby and focusing on her music career, unveiling a new single called “Dead to Me” on Wednesday (May 10).

“You know you dead to me/ Never kept your word with what you said to me ]/ You know you dead to me/ I ain’t got no more time for toxic energy,” she sings in the chorus.

In a moving new interview with iHeartRadio’s Angie Martinez that premiered on People, DaniLeigh — born Danielle Leigh Curiel — opened up about motherhood, DaBaby and “Dead to Me.” Most notably, she reflected on the Instagram Live she had with the “Rockstar” rapper in November, which she described as a “very bad time” in her life.

In the since-deleted video, the former couple were seen having a heated argument while DaniLeigh nursed their newborn daughter, who is now eight months old. According to Rolling Stone, DaBaby and DaniLeigh exchanged insults, with the latter claiming that the rapper hadn’t been around since their daughter was born, and that he was now trying to make her leave his apartment.

The next day, DaBaby went on Instagram Live again, where the duo continued to argue about their relationship. According to Rolling Stone and local CBS affiliate WBTV, the rapper told law enforcement on both days that Curiel had assaulted him; she was charged with simple assault.