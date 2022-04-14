Shooting at DaBaby’s North Carolina Mansion Leaves One Person Injured

On Wednesday night, a person was shot outside DaBaby’s home in Troutman, N.C. Troutman Police chief Josh Watson confirmed to Billboard that the victim was shot in the lower extremities and went to the hospital, where the injury sustained was not life-threatening.

According to reports, DaBaby was home during the shooting, but Watson didn’t reveal if the rapper was involved and declined to give names of potential people of interest.

WSCO-TV reported that the person shot wasn’t a guest of DaBaby’s or a resident of the area. Police also believe that the victim scaled a fence to get on the property and was shot on the football field near DaBaby’s property. On Thursday (April 14), police also seized a gun believed to be used in the shooting, according to WSCO-TV.

Currently, DaBaby (real name: Jonathan Kirk) is facing two civil lawsuits in California for the assault of Brandon Curiel, the brother of his ex-girlfriend, R&B singer Danileigh. In February, Kirk and Bills were involved in a skirmish inside a bowling alley, where DaBaby and his entourage reportedly attacked the latter. While Curiel claimed that the incident caused him “severe injury and pain,” DaBaby has publicly debunked those claims and stated he was protecting himself as a means of self-defense.

Billboard reached out to DaBaby’s team for comment on Wednesday’s shooting.