DaBaby Addresses Shooting at His North Carolina Home: ‘Heal Up & Live My Boy!’

On Friday (April 15), DaBaby broke his silence on the Wednesday shooting that took place at his North Carolina home, posting a movie clip to his Instagram account with the caption “Heal up & live my boy! Just don’t bring ya a– back.”

Police confirmed to Billboard on Thursday that a person was shot outside DaBaby’s home in Troutman, N.C., on Wednesday night and that the victim went to the hospital, where the injury sustained was not life-threatening. While police didn’t say whether DaBaby was involved in the shooting, a 911 call since posted by TMZ appears to be made by DaBaby (real name: Jonathan Kirk), in which he tells the operator, “This guy was trespassing on my property. … I shot him in his leg.”

Explore Explore DaBaby See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

The movie clip DaBaby posted Friday is from 2002’s Paid in Full, in which Rico (played by rapper/actor Cam’ron) tells his shooting victim, while casually eating a bag of chips: “N—as get shot every day, B. You’ll be all right, n—a. You tough, right?”

In his caption, DaBaby writes, “Chose not to take a n—a life the other day & it felt great,” with a thumbs-up emoji. “Buddy ain’t deserve to go, I step righteously.”

Billboard has reached out to DaBaby’s team for further comment on the shooting.

Back in 2018, DaBaby shot and killed a man inside a Walmart in Huntersville, N.C., but murder charges against him were dropped when a judge ruled that he had acted in self-defense. The rapper was charged with carrying a concealed weapon, a misdemeanor offense, instead. During his 2019 Billboard cover interview, DaBaby addressed the shooting, saying, “At the end of the day, any legal situation that I got going on, I wasn’t in the wrong. And I’m the type of person, if I ain’t wrong, I’m gonna stand on that. I don’t lose no sleep at all with having sh– going on. I just let the work overpower the sh–.”

Currently, DaBaby is facing two civil lawsuits in California for the assault of Brandon Curiel, the brother of his ex-girlfriend, R&B singer DaniLeigh. In February, Kirk and Bills were involved in a skirmish inside a bowling alley, where DaBaby and his entourage reportedly attacked the latter. While Curiel claimed that the incident caused him “severe injury and pain,” DaBaby has publicly debunked those claims and stated he was protecting himself as a means of self-defense.

See DaBaby’s Instagram post below: