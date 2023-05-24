DaBaby Drops ‘Sellin Crack’ Collaboration With Offset: Watch the Music Video

DaBaby is making music like he’s “Sellin Crack,” according to his new single with Offset that was released on Wednesday (May 24) via Interscope Records.

Produced by Charlie Heat and Zion Brown, “Sellin Crack” finds DaBaby hyping himself up for a comeback and assuring he’ll win over the people with the good stuff. The single comes as part of DaBaby’s new CALL DA FIREMAN three-single bundle, which also contains “Shake Sumn” and “Ghetto Girls>>>>.” “Shake Sumn” has brought DaBaby back to the Billboard charts, becoming his 54th entry on the Billboard Hot 100 after the single debuted at No. 92 last week and jumped to No. 74 in the week ending May 27.

“‘Shake Sumn’ climbing the Charts, the streets tapped in, the dancers dancing! the ladies ain’t playing! the kids goin crazy! The parents loving it too! So for that I got a gift for y’all!” he tweeted on Tuesday before revealing that he would drop the “Sellin Crack” music video.

In the visual, DaBaby and Offset take turns cosplaying as Nino Brown, Wesley Snipes’ role in the 1991 New York City-based crime drama film New Jack City.

The two have worked on numerous tracks together, including the “Baby Sitter” single from DaBaby’s debut album Baby on Baby — which reached No. 11 on Billboard‘s Rhythmic Airplay chart in 2019 — and “Pink Toes” also featuring Gunna from Quality Control’s compilation album, Quality Control: Control the Streets Volume 2.

Watch the “Sellin Crack” music video below.