DaBaby Uses Megan Thee Stallion Look-Alike in Sinister ‘Boogeyman’ Video: Watch

DaBaby unveiled a new music video for his single “Boogeyman” on Monday, and the clip features a look-alike of Megan Thee Stallion.

In the horror-themed video, the Megan doppelgänger and her friends sneak into a dank basement to summon the titular “Boogeyman,” who’s played by the embattled rapper. One by one, he terrorizes the girl’s pals, leaving her for the final moments of the song when he pulls her under the bed.

The lyrics to “Boogeyman” also reference Megan by name. When the song was released last week as part of DaBaby’s latest album Baby on Baby 2, fans took notice that the controversy-riddled rapper claimed to have slept with the Grammy winner in the opening verse, rapping, “You play with me that sh– was childish/ The day before she said that Tory Lanez shot her, I was f—in’ on Megan Thee Stallion.” (The line also refers to Megan allegedly being shot in the foot by Lanez back in 2020; earlier this month a judge granted a delay of that ongoing court case.)

Megan hasn’t publicly addressed the claims in DaBaby’s new song, though Billboard reached out to her representative at the time the track was released.

Instead, Meg is focused on her brand-new website filled with mental health resources for fans. Titled Bad Bi—es Have Bad Days Too, the new platform directs Hotties and other users to free therapy organizations, mental health hotlines, resource directories and LGBTQIA+ community-specific resources.

Watch DaBaby’s new “Boogeyman” music video below.