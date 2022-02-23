Da Brat & Judy Dupart Tie the Knot on 2/22/22: ‘A Dream Come True’

Jesseca Dupart and Da Brat attend the 'Brat Loves Judy' We TV watch party at Views Bar and Grill Atlanta on Aug. 5, 2021 in Atlanta.

Congratulations are in order for Da Brat and Judy Dupart, who officially tied the knot on the most magical day of the year.

The couple, who revealed they were dating in a sweet Instagram post back in 2020, got married on Tuesday (Feb. 22) in a ceremony held at the Horse Mansion in Fairburn, Georgia with one hundred guests in attendance, according to People, who published photos from the gorgeous, flower-adorned event.

The newlyweds arrived to their wedding in Cinderella-esque horse-drawn carriages, both rocking dresses designed by Esé Azénabor. They then walked down the aisle together to the tune of “Here and Now” by Luther Vandross. Jermaine Dupri escorted Brat down the aisle while Dupart’s brother Damon Dupart Sr. walked her down the aisle.

“Everything about her made me want her to be mine forever,” Da Brat told the publication. “And I felt like I knew it not much longer than from the day we met.”

“We’ve been calling each other twin flames for a while. So this date, 2/22/22, is a significant event. We just didn’t want to miss it because it comes once in a lifetime,” Dupart added of their special wedding date. “It’s relevant. It’s just real significant to our relationship. It signifies angel numbers, and it also is reminiscent of twin flames.”

Da Brat and Dupart also shared photos from the wedding in a joint Instagram post, with the caption, “Yesterday was a DREAM COME TRUE . We OFFICIALLY are BOTH Mrs. Harris-Dupart [pink heart emojis]. Being surrounded by our closest family and friends we celebrated our LOVE STORY . WE IZ MARRIED NAH.”

See the couple’s post here. Da Brat and Dupart are also expecting their first child together, revealing via Instagram in January that they are “EXTENDING the family.”