Da Brat Shares First Photos of Son True Legend: ‘It Was Only Right’

The Grammy-nominated rapper and her wife Jesseca "Judy" Harris-Dupart shared the photos on Instagram.

DaBrat
DaBrat performs onstage during the 8th Annual Black Music Honors at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre on May 19, 2023 in Atlanta. Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Black Music Honors

Da Brat and wife Jesseca “Judy” Harris-Dupart welcomed their first child together, a baby boy named True Legend, on July 6. On Thursday (Aug. 9), the elated couple has shared the first photos of their month-old bundle of joy.

Da Brat

“It was only right,” wrote Da Brat in a caption of one of the three photosets she posted to Instagram this morning. In the photos, True Legend rests against a red background donning green-gray pants and hat, while holding a miniature microphone in one hand, and a tiny boombox in the other. In another photoset featuring a photoshoot helmed by People, Da Brat and Judy pose tenderly with their baby boy. “Look, this came out of my stomach,” Da Brat told People. “I cry every day. I just look at him and boo-hoo, because I’m so grateful.”

After marrying Harris-Dupart, who serves as the founder and CEO of Kaleidoscope Hair Products, in 2022, Da Brat underwent in vitro fertility (IVF) treatments using eggs from Harris-Dupart and sperm from an anonymous donor. Following a devastating miscarriage, the “Funkdafied” rapper became pregnant with True Legend. “I never want to do that again,” Da Brat said, “but for him it was worth it.”

Another photoset, shared to both Da Brat’s official Instagram account and the page the couple created for their new baby, finds the family of three bonding in the hospital room moments after delivery. Da Brat notes that her and Harris-Dupart’s “love playlist” helped her relax during her cesarean section, not Biggie as she originally thought. “Who would ever think this? Da Brat-a-tat-tat from 1994!” she mused. “I’m with a beautiful, successful woman who completes me and inspires me to be better. I’m elated to be a mother. I never thought I would be, and I wouldn’t change it for the world. I never need another thing in life.”

Da Brat has earned 13 entries on the Billboard Hot 100, including the top ten hits “Funkdafied” (No. 6) and “Not Tonight” (No. 6, with Lil’ Kim, Left Eye, Missy Elliott & Angie Martinez). The award-winning rapper has landed four titles on the Billboard 200, including 2000’s No. 5-peaking Unrestricted.

