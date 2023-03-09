Curren$y Talks Working With ‘Walking Grammy’ Jermaine Dupri, Offers Advice for Aspiring Rappers

Billboard‘s Tetris Kelly linked up with Louisiana rapper Curren$y behind the scenes at Rolling Loud Los Angeles. The former No Limit and Cash Money signee gushed over legendary producer Jermaine Dupri, who he even named a song after on his 2021 project, TK.

“I’m from the underground [and] I got a lot of homies in the game, but not somebody with those accolades,” says Curren$y. “He’s just a normal person. He’s not even aware that he’s a walking Grammy.”

The 12-time Grammy-nominated producer was rumored to have been working with Curren$y since 2021, with Dupri sharing in a January interview with Vibe that the pair will put out a collaborative project together, titled Motivational Use Only Vol. 1. “I’m ready to take instruction from [Dupri] if he felt like, ‘Yo, we should probably lay this [down] again,'” Curren$y explains. “That’s not something I’m used to.”

During his Rolling Loud LA set, Curren$y performed classic tracks such as “Breakfast,” and fan-favorites including the Mac Miller-assisted “Money Shot.” Other performers included Kodak Black, Tyga, Trippie Redd, DaBaby and Ice Spice. The festival was headlined by Playboi Carti, Travis Scott, Future and Lil Wayne.

Curren$y — who has had a 21-year-long career — also offered some words of advice for aspiring rappers: “Keep your head down. Keep working. Don’t mind nobody else’s business. As soon as you take your eyes off your path, that’s how you’re going to lose your position.”

Watch Billboard’s interview with Curren$y above.