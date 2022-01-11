Cordae’s New Album Will Feature Eminem, Stevie Wonder & More: See the Tracklist

Cordae unveiled the tracklist for his upcoming album From a Bird’s Eye View on Monday (Jan. 10), and it’s packed to the brim with A-list guest features.

The 14-track LP, which is due out Friday (Jan. 14) via Atlantic Records, features collaborations with everyone from Eminem (“Parables [Remix]”) and Roddy Ricch (lead single turned bonus track “Gifted”), to Gunna (“Today”), Lil Wayne (latest single “Sinister”) and Stevie Wonder (“Champagne Glasses” also with Freddie Gibbs and Nas).

Explore See latest videos, charts and news Cordae Eminem Stevie Wonder See latest videos, charts and news

Ahead of the album’s release, the one-time YBN rapper also stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday, giving fans a taste of “Sinister” and album cut “Chronicles,” and sitting on the couch for an interview with the late-night host.

“Yeah, OK, my flow sinister/ This ain’t rap music, this straight literature/ Small minded, all your ideas miniature/ They tend to hate on you when they can’t get rid of ya/ I ain’t going nowhere, twenty year career minimum/ Call Hit-Boy for beats, ask for ten of ’em/ I don’t follow trends, I swing the pendulum/ If she real bad, you know I’m gon’ give her some,” he rapped on the chorus of the former track sans Wayne. He then debuted the melodic “Chronicles,” which not only name drops Beyoncé, but cleverly interpolates “Say My Name,” her 1999 smash hit with Destiny’s Child.

From a Bird’s Eye View will serve as a follow-up to Cordae’s 2021 holdover EP Just Until…, as well as his first studio set since launching his own record label Hi Level back in June.

Check out the full tracklist for the album, as well as Cordae’s Fallon performance and interview below.