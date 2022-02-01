×
Cordae Launches ‘Still Making History’ Playlist Featuring Jay-Z, Lauryn Hill, Corinne Bailey Rae & More: Listen

The MC talks to Billboard about the playlist on Twitter Spaces at 6 p.m. ET.

Tuesday (Feb. 1) marks the first day of Black History Month, and Billboard and Cordae collaborated to create “Cordae’s Playback,” a 10-song playlist chosen by the Grammy-nominated MC. The playlist features a diverse lineup that includes Jay-Z, Lauryn Hill, Corinne Bailey Rae, Gunna, and more.

In addition, the spry lyricist will have a discussion today at 6 p.m. ET on Twitter Spaces with Billboard Hip-Hop Editor Carl Lamarre to breakdown his picks along with his recently released project, From a Birds Eye View. (Tune in to the chat here.)

“I think about my legacy all the time, and how every small thing I do builds up and affects it, but also [the importance of] being present,” Cordae told Billboard in January. “It’s a balance, but [I’m] always just trying to think and look at the bigger picture from a broader perspective. From a bird’s eye view.”

The 14-track effort includes Eminem, Lil Wayne, Nas, Stevie Wonder, H.E.R., and Roddy Richh.

Check out Cordae’s playlist below and be on the lookout for his conversation later this afternoon.

