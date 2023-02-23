Cordae Talks Friendship With Anderson .Paak & His New PUMA Collaboration

Cordae’s 2023 is off to a superb start as the DMV upstart has already released new music and as of Thursday (Feb. 23), launched a new clothing collaboration with PUMA. In a recent interview with Billboard before his debut at the 2023 Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game, Cordae shared insight about the PUMA collab and his latest release, “Two Tens,” featuring Anderson .Paak. Produced by J. Cole, “Two Tens” marks the duo’s second collaboration in nearly four years after the success of their RIAA platinum single “RNP.””

Explore Explore Cordae See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

“We did that song like a year or two ago. That’s just my man’s in real life. That’s just my friend, and I don’t use that word loosely, especially in entertainment. That’s my man’s for real,” Cordae said about his friendship with Anderson. “We’re just always creating and making music.” When asked about J. Cole’s talents as a producer, Cordae expressed his admiration, saying, “He’s literally like a top-tier producer. He produced all his own records. He’s a legend. He produced “RNP” and made a joint for Mac Miller. He’s a cold-ass producer.”

Cordae released his first eight-piece collection with PUMA on Thursday — dubbed the PUMA X Cordae HI-LEVEL collection, fans can enjoy an array of streetwear ranging from sneakers to sweatpants to t-shirts and a jacket. Retailing from $40-$120, the apparel pieces are available for purchase now. “It’s something that’s been in the works for a while now,” says Cordae about his newly-minted collection. “I’ve partnered with PUMA since early 2019, so this is just a manifestation of a seed that’s been planted. And it made sense timing-wise for both parties.”

This collaboration is also a step in the right direction for the burgeoning entrepreneur as he hopes to fortify his HI-LEVEL imprint. “The next move for HI-LEVEL is to obviously sign some artists,” he relays. “We have a couple in the developmental stage, but they are still blossoming. So that’s the next immediate step. In the long term, we’re doing a bunch of dope partnerships, community outreach, and just planting seeds in different areas and avenues. From music to tech, to fashion, to real estate. But obviously, above all comes the music. So that’s what we’re focusing on. That’s the engine that drives all and makes everything else possible.”

Cordae will embark on a 28-city tour with Lil Wayne called Welcome to Tha Carter this spring after their successful collaboration on “Sinister,” featured on Cordae’s 2022 album From A Bird’s Eye View.