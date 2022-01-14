×
Skip to main content
Got a tip? Got a tip?
Account

Cordae Lifts Off With ‘From a Bird’s Eye View’: Stream It Now

Lifting off at midnight, "Bird's Eye" includes the previously released singles "Sinister" featuring Lil Wayne and "Super" with Roddy Ricch.

Cordae, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy
Cordae performs on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on January 10, 2022 Paula Lobo/NBC

Cordae takes flight with From a Bird’s Eye View, the Maryland-raised rapper’s sophomore album.

Lifting off at the stroke of midnight, Bird’s Eye (via Atlantic Records) includes the previously-released singles “Sinister” featuring Lil Wayne, and “Super” with Roddy Ricch, and boasts contributions from Stevie Wonder (“Champagne Glasses” also with Freddie Gibbs and Nas),  Eminem (“Parables [Remix]”), Gunna (“Today”), H.E.R. and Lil Durk (“Chronicles”), and more.

The new set is inspired by a life-changing trip to Africa, enduring the loss of a close friend, and the hip-hop artist’s personal evolution, a story that’s captured for a multi-part vlog on YouTube, The Road To From A Bird’s Eye View.

The new 14-track LP is the followup to 2019’s full-length debut The Lost Boy, which blasted to No. 13 on the Billboard 200 and earned Cordae a pair of Grammy Award-nominations.

Related

FKA twigs

FKA Twigs Has 'Fallen Back In Love With Music' as 'Caprisongs' Arrives: Stream It Now

Explore

See latest videos, charts and news

Cordae

Eminem

Gunna

See latest videos, charts and news

Stream From a Bird’s Eye View below.

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad