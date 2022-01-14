Cordae Lifts Off With ‘From a Bird’s Eye View’: Stream It Now

Cordae performs on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on January 10, 2022

Cordae takes flight with From a Bird’s Eye View, the Maryland-raised rapper’s sophomore album.

Lifting off at the stroke of midnight, Bird’s Eye (via Atlantic Records) includes the previously-released singles “Sinister” featuring Lil Wayne, and “Super” with Roddy Ricch, and boasts contributions from Stevie Wonder (“Champagne Glasses” also with Freddie Gibbs and Nas), Eminem (“Parables [Remix]”), Gunna (“Today”), H.E.R. and Lil Durk (“Chronicles”), and more.

The new set is inspired by a life-changing trip to Africa, enduring the loss of a close friend, and the hip-hop artist’s personal evolution, a story that’s captured for a multi-part vlog on YouTube, The Road To From A Bird’s Eye View.

The new 14-track LP is the followup to 2019’s full-length debut The Lost Boy, which blasted to No. 13 on the Billboard 200 and earned Cordae a pair of Grammy Award-nominations.

Cordae Eminem Gunna

Stream From a Bird’s Eye View below.