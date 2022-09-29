‘Gangsta’s Paradise,’ ‘Fantastic Voyage’ & More: Which Coolio Song Is Your Favorite? Vote

Music fans are remembering Coolio, who died on Wednesday (Sept. 28) in Los Angeles at 59.

TMZ was the first to break the news and reported that the rapper, born Artis Leon Ivey Jr., was found at a friend’s house. Upon arrival, paramedics confirmed he was dead, and suspected he died from cardiac arrest; an official cause of death has not yet been determined.

During his career, the rapper charted six songs on the Billboard Hot 100, most notably his Dangerous Minds track “Gangsta’s Paradise.” The song, which features L.V., topped the Hot 100 for three weeks in 1995. The track enjoyed even more success over on Billboard‘s Hot Rap Songs list, where it maintained the top spot for 11 consecutive weeks.

In addition to winning a Billboard Music Award for single of the year, and a Grammy Award for best rap solo performance, “Gangsta’s Paradise” was later ranked among Billboard‘s 100 Greatest of All Time Hot 100 Songs in 2021. And just in July, the video for the track hit one billion views on YouTube.

Also making the Hot 100 top 10 were 1994’s “Fantastic Voyage” (No. 3) from It Takes a Thief, and 1996’s “1, 2, 3, 4 (Sumpin New)” (No. 5) off The Very Best. Coolio would have two more movie tracks grace the chart — “C U When U Get There” from Nothing to Lose and “It’s All the Way Live (Now)” from Eddie, which charted at Nos. 12 and 29 on the all-genre chart.

Which Coolio track — from his hits to his deep cuts — is your favorite? Vote — or enter in your own pick — in our poll below.