Erica Banks Says Nicki Minaj Only Works With Girls Who ‘Can’t Rap’ & Coi Leray Has Thoughts

Coi Leray is currently enjoying the success of her latest single “Blick Blick!,” which features Nicki Minaj and debuted at No. 10 on Billboard‘s Hot R&B Hip-Hop Songs chart and in the top 40 of the Billboard Hot 100. But according to “Buss It” rapper Erica Banks, Minaj has a tendency of working with girls who can’t hold their own in the studio — which Leray had a response for.

Speaking with Revolt TV for a live interview with Big Facts published Friday, Banks said, “I love Nicki, but I just felt like I been trying to reach out to her for a long time, but I felt like she kinda ignores me and she entertains girls who really can’t rap.”

While the Texas native did not name any names when pressed, she reiterated her point and added, “I said I agree that Nicki kinda f— with the girls who can’t really rap when you got the girls over here who really do. Now some people might get mad at me for saying that, but it’s the truth. Everybody can’t rap. … I’m saying it because not everybody’s going to say it.”

The “Blick Blick!” rapper responded to a clip from the interview that went viral on Twitter, tweeting out a string of crying-laughing emojis. Asian Doll, who has been very vocal about wanting a Nicki Minaj feature, also chimed in when fans of hers started comparing her to Banks. “Ayo don’t speak on me including me & my name & everything I’ve built randomly involving me in the next bi— situation. … I don’t agree or respect sh– she said so the side by side pics ain’t giving at all bye,” Doll wrote.

Minaj, meanwhile, hadn’t responded to Banks’ comments as of press time.

See Coi Leray and Asian Doll’s responses — as well as the full video of Erica Banks — below.