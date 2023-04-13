Coi Leray’s Dad Benzino Doesn’t Want His Daughter Dating Chief Keef, But Maybe This Rapper Would Be OK

Coi Leray is one of the hottest new female rap stars, and now her father Benzino has weighed in on her dating life.

The TV personality appeared on Ray Daniels’ The Gauds Show podcast this week, where he expressed his hesitation about her daughter dating another rapper. He mentioned Chief Keef as an example, sharing, “If my daughter brought home Chief Keef, my life is f—ed. And Chief Keef is one of my favorite young artists, ‘I’m a Gorilla in a zoo’ and all that, but I don’t want my daughter with Chief Keef.”

However, the former The Source owner had a change of tune when asked if he’d be OK with Leray linking up with someone like J. Cole or Kendrick Lamar (both of whom have longterm partners and children). “Maybe J. Cole,” he said. “You know what? I wasn’t thinking about J. Cole. I could see me and J. Cole kicking it. Coi in there cooking and me and him sitting watching the game. I could see me and J. Cole doing that. J. Cole a good one.”

Explore Explore Coi Leray See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

While Coi is currently single, she’s been previously linked to stars like Pressa, Blueface, and Trippie Redd. On the music front, the star’s been heating up the charts with her hit “Players,” which peaked at No. 9 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Watch Benzino’s interview below.