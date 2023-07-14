Coco Jones & Justin Timberlake Unite for ‘ICU’ Remix: Stream It Now

Coco Jones’ “ICU” is the gift that keeps on giving. Nearly nine months after the Bel-Air actress first debuted her ballad, Justin Timberlake has now blessed the track with a brand new remix.

Rumors of a revamp started swirling on Monday (July 10) when Jones took to Twitter to post a photoset that included a collage of ’90s boy bands, a screengrab of a Mickey Mouse Clubhouse episode and a cartoon drawing of a river. Most fans immediately made the connection that the mystery artist would be none other than Grammy-winning pop superstar Justin Timberlake. Jones later confirmed his appearance on the track during a red carpet interview at the 2023 ESPY Awards on Wednesday night (July 12). “He’s such a legend and he really supports me, so I’m really really happy to have this collaboration,” she gushed.

“ICU” is the second single from What I Didn’t Tell You, Jones’ 2022 EP. The ballad, which was produced by DJ Camper, became Jones’ first entry on the Billboard Hot 100 (No. 63) and spent four weeks atop Mainstream R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay. With both Jones and Timberlake hailing from Disney, the “ICU” remix is an unlikely, but welcome, crossover moment between the two talented multi-hyphenates.

This new version of “ICU” also marks Timberlake’s first musical release of 2023. Last year, he guested on three singles, including songs from Calvin Harris, Romeo Santos and Jack Harlow. His last studio album, the Billboard 200-topping Man of the Woods, landed back in 2018.

Stream the “ICU” remix here: