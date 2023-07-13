Coco Jones Reveals This *NSYNC Member Is Her ‘ICU’ Remix Mystery Artist

The cat is finally out of the bag. After a few days of teasing, R&B star Coco Jones has confirmed that Grammy-winning superstar Justin Timberlake is the mystery artist set to feature on the remix of her hit ballad “ICU.” Jones revealed the news during a red carpet interview with Entertainment Tonight at the 2023 ESPY Awards on Wednesday (July 12).

“I have a very very amazing, talented guy featured on the song,” she gushed. “Justin Timberlake is actually on the the ‘ICU’ remix! It was so amazing watching him just be a creative. We were collaborating on ideas, and I feel like [“ICU”] is nostalgic … so having his voice on it, and that soul, that element he brings … it’s going to be amazing.”

Jones first teased the remix on Monday (July 10) with a photoset that included pictures of a river, a screengrab of a Mickey Mouse Clubhouse episode and a collage of ’90s boy bands.

“ICU” is the second single from Jones’ What I Didn’t Tell You EP. The DJ Camper-produced ballad became the Bel-Air actress’ first entry on the Billboard Hot 100, peaking at No. 63. The song also spent four weeks at No. 1 on Mainstream R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay chart. The steady growth of “ICU” also helped What I Didn’t Tell You reach the top 10 on Heatseekers Albums (No. 6).

Speaking on how the collaboration came to fruition, Jones joked, “Truthfully, I don’t know! I don’t know how this happened. All I can say is [that] he’s such a legend and he really supports me, so I’m really really happy to have this collaboration. I feel like it’s gonna shake y’all up!”

The Disney alum also revealed that she and Timberlake recorded their verses separately, but joined forces in the studio to put some final touches on the remix. “He’s so cool and chill, like me! He gives me ‘I’m doing this for fun, but life is so much bigger.’ He’s a normal human like me.”

The “ICU” remix marks Timberlake’s first musical release of the year. In 2022, the “Mirrors” singer featured on three songs: “Parent Trap” (with Jack Harlow), “Sin Fin” (with Romeo Santos) and “Stay With Me” (with Calvin Harris, Halsey and Pharrell Williams). He has not released a studio album since 2018’s Man of the Woods, which peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard 200.

Jones recently won best new artist at this year’s BET Awards. On Wednesday (July 12), she announced a slew of new dates for her What I Didn’t Tell You Tour.

Check out Coco’s reveal of the “ICU” remix mystery artist with ET below: