City Girls Are Ready to Party With Their New Single ‘Piñata’: Stream It Now

After debuting “I Need a Thug” on Thursday (June 8), City Girls made their release schedule a one-two punch with “Piñata,” the pair’s newest single that came out Friday (June 9) via Quality Control.

The dynamic duo of JT and Yung Miami take turns rapping about how “p—y make him do the cha-cha” and how “he wanna eat it like a piñata” over a bass-bumping beat, courtesy of producer Southside. The two dropped “I Need a Thug” a day prior, where they swap verses about their ideal man while flipping a lift of LL Cool J’s classic “I Need Love.”

City Girls released their first single of 2023 last month with “Act Bad” featuring Diddy and Fabolous. Their pair of new songs marks their first unaccompanied work since “Scared,” the duo’s track from the soundtrack of the Netflix film Bruised.

Their latest slew of singles are leading up to the pair’s upcoming third studio album, which Yung Miami said would arrive next month during an interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1. “I know I always say spring, summer, but it is coming next month. I can tell y’all that it’s coming in July,” she said. The as-yet-to-be-titled project comes three years after their sophomore album, City on Lock. The 15-track LP included singles like the gold-certified “Jobs” and the platinum-certified “P—y Talk,” featuring Doja Cat, and peaked at No. 29 on the Billboard 200.

City Girls recently landed at No. 48 on Billboard‘s 50 Greatest Rappers of All Time list.

Listen to “Piñata” below: