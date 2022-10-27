City Girls Set to Headline Billboard Live: R&B/Hip-Hop Event

Billboard announced on Thursday (Oct. 28) that it will be hosting Billboard Live: R&B/Hip-Hop at Academy LA in Los Angeles Nov. 17 10 p.m. The event will be headlined by chart-topping hip-hop duo City Girls, with Alabama’s Flo Milli serving as the night’s opener.

Billboard Live: R&B/Hip-Hop will be the first consumer event to celebrate the unveiling of Billboard’s R&B/Hip-Hop Power Players list and issue honoring executives across the business.

This year’s Billboard R&B/Hip-Hop Power Players presentation will highlight the Rémy Martin x Vibe Impact and Excellence Award, honoring a musician who has made tremendous efforts in their community, as well as paving the way for the next generation of artists.

“There’s no denying the cultural influence, mainstream popularity and burgeoning global impact of R&B/hip-hop,” said Gail Mitchell, Billboard’s executive director of R&B/hip-hop, in a statement. “That’s why it’s important each year to honor the executives, artists and innovators propelling the genres’ evolution as we also mark the return of our live celebration.”

The event will also launch an exclusive NFT collaboration between Billboard and the Intel® Evo™ platform.

Sponsors for the celebration include Samsung, Intel, and Rémy Martin.

Tickets for the Billboard Live: R&B/Hip-Hop event are now on sale at live.billboard.com.