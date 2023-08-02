Cindy Crawford Recreates Iconic Pepsi Ad in That Chick Angel’s ‘One Margarita’ Music Video

From Morgan Wallen’s “Last Night” to Nicki Minaj, Ice Spice & Aqua’s “Barbie World,” 2023 has gifted us scores of summer anthems. One dark horse in the search for the song of the summer lies in That Chick Angel and Saucy Santana’s “One Margarita (The Margarita Song),” a gloriously explicit ode to the drink’s potential as an aphrodisiac that strips away sexual inhibitions with each glass.

The music video for the track opens with supermodel Cindy Crawford re-creating her iconic 1992 Pepsi ad, with a margarita taking the place of the soft drink. Sporting the same tousled brown tresses, white tank and denim cutoffs as she did 31 years ago, Crawford saunters into a Mexican restaurant and downs the margarita in one go before That Chick Angel and Saucy Santana launch into their delightfully raunchy verses. Notably, Crawford turned her cameo into something of a family affair; the margarita she drinks is made with Casamigos, a tequila brand co-founded by her husband, Rande Gerber.

“One Margarita (The Margarita Song)” was originally improvised by That Chick Angel in May during an episode of her Here’s The Thing podcast, which she co-hosts with comedian KevOnStage. Through “One Margarita,” That Chick Angel flips a clip of evangelical Christian preacher Sister Cindy proselytizing to students at Louisiana State University about how buying a woman one margarita could cause her to “spread her legs.” “Give me one margarita, I’ma open my legs / Give me two margaritas, I’ma give you some head / Give me three margaritas, I’ma put it in my p—y,” goes the hook.

Last Friday (July 28), That Chick Angel released the Saucy Santana remix of “One Margarita (The Margarita Song).” The remix marks Santana’s third collaboration of the year following “Whole Family” (with Flo Milli) and “Pinot Noir” (with IDK & Jucee Froot).