Cincinnati Black Music Walk of Fame’s Grand Opening to Celebrate 2023 Inductees James Brown, L.A. Reid & Babyface, More

Back before Cleveland was tapped to be the home of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, its downstate rival, Cincinnati, was also (briefly) in the mix for the honor of being the institution’s host. The city got on the short list thanks to its legacy as the home of pioneering label King Records, where a number of very early rock n’ roll, funk and R&B sides were cut by the likes of James Brown, Bootsy Collins, Otis Williams and others; not for nothing, but Billboard was founded in the city in 1894.

And while the Queen City missed out on that Rock Hall of Fame, on Saturday (July 22), Cincinnati will get its own circle of honor when the long-awaited Cincinnati Black Music Walk of Fame opens to the public in a splashy ceremony that will unveil a years-in-the-works project to honor the city’s unique place in music history.

“The historical part of this place is that African-American slaves lived in this flood plain and [the Hall of Fame] is across from Paycor Stadium, where the annual Cincinnati Music Festival takes place,” says Hamilton County Commissioner Alicia Reece, the main driver behind the project in reference to the 61-year-old locally promoted gathering that has brought the best of funk, soul, R&B and jazz to her hometown for six decades.

Reece’s passion for the Walk of Fame is evidence by her bubbling enthusiasm over a recent Zoom call, as well as a voice already hoarse from her duties hyping her passion project in the lead-up to this weekend’s grand unveiling. And she comes by it naturally. Her mother, Barbara Howard, was a national recording artist, and her father, Steven Reece Sr., was a local rep for Motown Records who helped to bring both the Beatles and Aretha Franklin to town for their first-ever Cincinnati dates.

When her mother died at 57, Reece says she realized her purpose was to make sure that she left something for future generations. “These stories can’t die when we die,” she says. So she began the yearslong process of pushing to convert an empty downtown lot into her vision of a free-to-the-public Hall of Fame honoring the city’s Black music legends of pop, rock, funk, gospel, hip-hop, jazz and classical music.

Describing the multi-level Hall of Fame layout — a necessity due to its proximity to the Ohio River floodplain — Ron Bunt, senior VP of design firm JRA of RWS Global tells Billboard that visitors will descent a series of ramps with a number of interactive displays that will bring the city’s music history to life. After entering through a towering stainless steel arch that explains the various features, visitors will see a series of 13 podiums that each feature the stories of two prominent Black Cincinnati artists.

This year’s inductees include soul superstar Brown, who recorded some of his more iconic songs at King Records, as well as The Deele, an early 1980s R&B group featuring future superstars and local legends L.A. Reid and Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds. Also on the list is late Spinners (“Could It Be I’m Falling In Love”) singer Philippé Wynne and Louise Shropshire, who penned the original lyrics to what became the civil rights anthem “We Shall Overcome.”

The two previous classes included the first inductees, funk bass master Bootsy Collins, the Isley Brothers, gospel singer Dr. Charles Ford and The Charms doo-wop singer Williams; the 2022 class featured Klymaxx/Snap! singer Penny Ford, hip-hop producer Hi-Tek (50 Cent, Snoop Dogg), R&B/jazz guitarist Wilbert Longmire and funk group Midnight Star.

“Each podium has a brief bio, and album cover, which, when you scan the QR code, will make the artist pop out with more information,” Bunt says of the displays that will also feature copy in braille and a haptic panel that will allow hearing impaired visitors to “feel” the music. In addition, they will allow users to listen to a 30-second clip of the artist’s music, with the QR code providing access to the Walk of Fame’s website, where you can read more about all the inductees.

There is also a feature called the “Beatmaker,” with 8 drum heads that interact with the lights and an adjacent fountain, acting like a kind of Simon Says game in which visitors follow Hi-Tek’s instructions to keep up with the music, as well as areas with three-minute video clips about each act and panels with the stories of local music influencers.

“It’s a holistic experience that tells an important story that’s never been told,” says Bunt of the hands-on displays that will include an AR component allowing visitors to “jam” on stage with Bootsy and Ford’s avatars. He and Reece are also both excited about a twice-nightly “Takeover Dance party” where the speakers on all the displays will synch up for a music and light show that will encourage attendees to boogie to the music. “It’s kind of an ‘a-ha’ moment for a lot of people when you hear songs you grew up with that most people didn’t know were by people who are from here, which tells yo how worldwide this story is,” Bunt says.

The final iteration of the multi-million project will have room for up to 200 honorees and Saturday’s grand opening will feature a free show by the Ohio Players. “We wanted something that will bridge the gap between generations… grandmas and their grandkids can come and see something educational and entertaining,” says Reece.

Watch a video about the grand opening below.