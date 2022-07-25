×
Skip to main content
Got a tip? Got a tip?
Account

Ciara Wants You to ‘Buss Down’ to New Song ‘Jump’: Learn All Her Booty-Shaking Moves Here

The "Promise" singer breaks down the track's hottest moves with some help from her choreographer.

Ciara
Ciara attends the 2022 ESPYs at Dolby Theatre on July 20, 2022 in Hollywood, Calif. Leon Bennett/GI

Ciara is on a mission to make every last one of us “Jump” along to her new single.

The “Dance Like We’re Making Love” singer released her new single “Jump,” a collaboration with Coast Contra, two weeks ago, and now she’s helping break down the track’s infectious choreography.

In a video posted to TikTok on Monday (July 25), Ciara and choreographer Destiny Vaughan broke down the five core tenants of the “Jump” choreography. Decked out in denim booty shorts and white sneakers, the limber pair demonstrated moves known as “The Buss Down,” “The Pancake Flipper,” “The Criss-Cross Buss Down,” “The Gitty Up,” and “The Buss Down (Clockwise & Counterclockwise).” “5 Steps to Buss Down. Pull up anywhere & make it JUMP,” Ciara captioned the clip.

Explore

Explore

Ciara

See latest videos, charts and news

See latest videos, charts and news

Vaughan, who choreographed the “Jump” music video, commented, “It has been such a pleasure working with Ci!! She’s very kind, hard working, down to earth, & supportive!! This whole experience has been a dream come true! Words cannot express my appreciation & gratitude.”

Related

Russell Wilson and Ciara

Ciara & Russell Wilson Celebrate 6 Years of Marriage: 'Cheers to Forever'

Since its release, “Jump” has entered several Billboard charts, including R&B Digital Song Sales (No. 4) and R&B/Hip-Hop Digital Song Sales (No. 12). Over the course of her career, Ciara has amassed four top 10 titles on the Billboard 200 including Ciara: The Evolution, which topped the chart in 2006. Over on the Billboard Hot 100, the “Body Party” singer has earned eight top 10 hits, including the seven-week No. 1 hit “Goodies” with Petey Pablo. “Jump” marks Ciara’s first musical release since she signed a new label deal with Republic Records and Uptown Records, in partnership with her own Beauty Marks Entertainment.

Check out the “Jump” choreography breakdown here:

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad