Chuck D Named Music Ambassador & Content Architect for MLB’s Hip-Hop 50 Celebrations

Public Enemy co-founder and hip-hop legend Chuck D will have a key role in crafting Major League Baseball’s year-long Hip-Hop 50 celebrations. In a press release on Thursday (Aug. 10), MLB confirmed that Chuck D will serve as both music ambassador and content architect for their forthcoming festivities.

This Friday (Aug. 11), Public Enemy will perform at Hip-Hop 50 Live at Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York, the birthplace of hip-hop. During the event, Chuck D will serve as MLB’s special correspondent, capturing the electric atmosphere in exclusive content for MLB’s various platforms. He is also slated to collaborate with MLB on content, music and stories throughout the rest of the year — including in-stadium videos focused on the relationship between baseball and hip-hop culture.

“As a longtime baseball fanatic, I am beyond honored to be the first Hip Hop artist to work with Major League Baseball in this exciting new way — connecting sound and culture to the stories of the game,” the rapper said in a statement. “Thank you to MLB for adding me to the lineup … and the pitch is on the way.”

Friday’s concert coincides with MLB’s launch of their yearlong partnership with Mass Appeal’s Hip-Hop 50. As part of the partnership, MLB and its various clubs will create content, merchandise and giveaways to celebrate Hip-Hop 50 throughout the 2024 season. The concert is set to include performances from Run-D.M.C., Snoop Dogg, Lil Wayne, Lil’ Kim, Trina, Eve, T.I., Common, A$AP Ferg and more.

Public Enemy has earned two entries on the Billboard Hot 100: 1991’s “Can’t Truss It” (No. 50) and 1994’s “Give It Up” (No. 33). On the Billboard 200, the group has sent two titles to the chart’s top ten out of ten overall entries — 1990’s Fear of a Black Planet (No. 10) and 1991’s Apocalypse 91… The Enemy Strikes Black (No. 4).