Chris Brown & Normani Share a ‘Warm Embrace’ & Intimate Choreography in New Music Video: Watch

Chris Brown and Normani get extra cozy and steamy in the music video for his latest single “WE (Warm Embrace),” which Brown released Tuesday (June 21).

The Arrad-directed visual leads with the R&B superstar falling into a dark-turned-multicolor abyss as a sneak peak of his track “Sleep at Night” soundtracks his dreamy descent. Brown abruptly wakes up, only to find the “Wild Side” singer showing her sultry side in a silk bustier slip dress that sweeps the floor she and Brown waltz on. The two slip out of their titular warm embrace and cool off with an underwater kiss as he croons, “Take my chance and dive into your ocean.”

Explore See latest videos, charts and news Chris Brown Normani See latest videos, charts and news

Brown originally released “WE (Warm Embrace)” on April 1, and it peaked at No. 11 on Hot R&B Songs chart and No. 28 on the Adult R&B Airplay chart. The new visual arrives shortly after his new single “Call Me Every Day” with frequent collaborator Wizkid, and ahead of the singer’s 12th album, Breezy, due this Friday, June 24, via RCA Records. H.E.R., Jack Harlow, Fivio Foreign and more are set to be featured on the new set.

Brown will join Lil Baby on the One of Them Ones Tour that kicks off on July 15 at the Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek in Raleigh, N.C., and wraps on Aug. 27 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. He recently set a multi-year residency in Las Vegas at Drai’s nightclub. The 33-year-old artist will be the first to perform on a self-designed and transparent two-level stage to present a more immersive experience for the audience.

Watch the “WE (Warm Embrace)” visual below.