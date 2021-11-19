Chris Brown Collabs With SoFlo Snacks For Limited Edition Cereal

Chris Brown collaborated with Miami-based retailer SoFlo Snacks to launch a limited-edition breakfast cereal called Breezy’s Cosmic Crunch.

Already the fastest selling cereal for the company with a sold-out presale, Breezy’s Cosmic Crunch includes galactic marshmallow charms and sweetened oats. It also comes in a collectible box and includes a unique QR code that will unlock the chance to win exclusive prizes, such as a fan video call with Brown, signed boxes and more.

“It’s been exciting creating Breezy’s Cosmic Crunch, I wanted to create something my fans could enjoy while also giving them something they could keep and collect forever,” said Brown. “I’m also hyped to meet with some of my fans. Who will win the video call?!”

Thanks to their recent collabs with Lil Durk, Druski and now Brown, SoFlo has been making a name for themselves as a go-to place for rare collectible items online. “Chris Brown has been an icon in the music industry for decades, and he has been a major part of the whole process in crafting Breezy’s Cosmic Crunch cereal,” said SoFlo snacks operator Jonathan Rodriguez of TFC Marketing. “His fans are some of the most dedicated in the world, we expect it to sell out quite quickly.”

Breezy’s Cosmic Crunch retails for $23.99 and ships worldwide.