Chris Brown Apologizes to Robert Glasper After Mocking His Best R&B Album Grammy Win

Following his Grammy night loss for best R&B album, Chris Brown took to Instagram to project his frustrations onto the category’s winner: 12-time nominee and five-time Grammy winner Robert Glasper for his album Black Radio III. “Y’all playing. Who da f— is this?” Brown wrote on his Instagram story, with a series of cry-laughing emojis.

Less than 24 hours later (and after a slew of social media critique), the chart-topping R&B singer re-evaluated his actions and sent an Instagram direct message to Glasper, apologizing for his mistake. Here’s what Brown said in the DM, posted to his Instagram Story:

“Congratulations my brother.. I would like to apologize if you took offense to my reaction at the Grammys.. you were not the intended target and I know I came off really rude and mean. After doing my research I actually think your amazing…THE ORGANIZATION ISN’T DOING US BLACKS OUR DUE DILIGENCE. YOU AND I SHOULD never be in the same [category].. two totally different vibes and genres. So from one black man to another.. CONGRATULATIONS. HOPE YOU ARE ABLE TO FEED YOUR FAMILY FOR LIFE. God bless my G.”

What Brown’s research may have led him to realize is Glasper’s innumerable accomplishments and contributions as one of the most lauded jazz, R&B and hip-hop instrumentalists of his time. Glasper has worked with 2023 best rap album winner Kendrick Lamar, as well as Mos Def, Lauryn Hill, Lupe Fiasco, Jill Scott, H.E.R., Ty Dolla $ign and Erykah Badu across his many collaborative albums and instrumental work, in addition to his frequent sold-out residencies at New York City’s famed Blue Note Jazz Club.

Following his win, Glasper was all smiles, telling Billboard on the Grammy red carpet he was “ecstatic” about the honor. His tone was far different from Brown’s, offering praise for the R&B star’s nominated project, Breezy (Deluxe), and expressing the feeling that one of his fellow nominees would take the award, adding, “They all have amazing albums.”