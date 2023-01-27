Chlöe’s Sleek New Single ‘Pray It Away’ Is Here

Chlöe Bailey is giving fans the first taste of her upcoming debut solo album with a brand new single, “Pray It Away,” which arrived on Friday (Jan. 27).

The song, which details the feelings of a wasted relationship, comes just a day after the 24-year-old singer-songwriter teased the release with a stunning image of herself draped in white and sheer fabric, holding her hands up in prayer.

Meanwhile, Chlöe’s debut album, In Pieces, is set to arrive in March, though an exact date has yet to be shared. While this is the star’s first full solo project, as part of Chloe x Halle, the sister duo released two albums — 2018’s The Kids Are Alright and 2020’s Ungodly Hour.

“It’s everything that I’ve been going through, all the tearing down, people underestimating, telling me I can’t do it — all of those things have gone into the music,” Chlöe previously explained of her upcoming solo LP. “The album is me picking myself up and talking myself out of any little place or space that the world has tried to put me in, that people and personal relationships have tried to put me in, and even [doing that to] myself. It’s me breaking free.”

Listen to “Pray It Away” below.