Chloe Shares Photos of ‘Surprise’ Foot Injury: ‘Uh Oh’

The "Have Mercy" singer shared photos of herself in a wheelchair with a black walking boot on her left foot.

Chlöe
Chlöe attends the 2022 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 26, 2022 in Los Angeles. Aaron J. Thornton/GI for BET

Chloe may have released her latest single “Surprise” last month (June 17), but, as it turns out, the “Have Mercy” singer had another “surprise” up her sleeve. In posts on Twitter and Instagram on Sunday (July 31), Chloe shared photos of herself with a black walking boot on her left foot.

Chloe Bailey

At present time, Chloe has yet to offer an explanation for how she injured herself, but she did cheekily caption the picture with “uh oh.” On Instagram, Chloe posted a video of herself in full glam (boot included) set to Kendrick Lamar’s “Element.” As she poses in the mirror with her skin-tight black dress and matching black boot, Kendrick’s voice bellows “Imma make it look sexy” in the background.

The unfortunate post comes around the same time as another eye-grabbing post from the Beyoncé-approved pop star. Just an hour after posting about her boot, Chloe debuted a still from the music video for her unreleased 6LACK collaboration, “Cry For Me” — an elusive fan favorite.

As Chloe rests up and heals from her injury, she and her fans will be able to continue looking forward to the release of her upcoming eponymous debut solo album. The record, her first full-length outside of Chloe x Halle, will follow the release of a trio of solo singles. In addition to June’s “Surprise,” Chloe has released Billboard Hot 100 hits “Have Mercy” (No. 28) and “Treat Me.” The 24-year-old also visited the chart as a featured artist on Gunna’s “You & Me” (No. 72).

Check out Chloe’s post below.

ad