Chlöe Bailey Trends on Twitter After Posting a Series of Stunning New Photos

Chlöe Bailey sure knows how to make her fans say, “Lord, have mercy!”
The 23-year-old singer took to social media on Wednesday (Jan. 5) to share a series of sultry snaps in a leather crop top and hot pants look, complete with matching thigh-high boots and gloves.
“express yourselfff,” Bailey captioned the photos, and soon enough, the star was trending on Twitter.
express yourselfff pic.twitter.com/ROowciBjvU
— Chlöe (@ChloeBailey) January 5, 2022
Even the queen of sexy photos herself, Cardi B, was floored by Bailey’s flawless look. “My p—y got hard,” Cardi hilariously wrote in a retweet. “This for you,” Chloe cheekily replied with a series of kissing face emojis.
this for you 😏😘😘💋 https://t.co/biezwyXzNs
— Chlöe (@ChloeBailey) January 5, 2022
The photos come on the same day as news that Bailey will be featured on “You & Me,” off Gunna’s upcoming album, Drip Season 4, set to release on Friday (Jan. 7).
