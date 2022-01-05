Chlöe Bailey Trends on Twitter After Posting a Series of Stunning New Photos

Chlöe Bailey sure knows how to make her fans say, “Lord, have mercy!”

The 23-year-old singer took to social media on Wednesday (Jan. 5) to share a series of sultry snaps in a leather crop top and hot pants look, complete with matching thigh-high boots and gloves.

“express yourselfff,” Bailey captioned the photos, and soon enough, the star was trending on Twitter.

Even the queen of sexy photos herself, Cardi B, was floored by Bailey’s flawless look. “My p—y got hard,” Cardi hilariously wrote in a retweet. “This for you,” Chloe cheekily replied with a series of kissing face emojis.

The photos come on the same day as news that Bailey will be featured on “You & Me,” off Gunna’s upcoming album, Drip Season 4, set to release on Friday (Jan. 7).

