Chloe Bailey Shares Release Date for New Single ‘Treat Me’

Lord, have mercy — Chloe Bailey is back.

The 23-year-old star took to social media on Thursday (Mar. 31) to reveal that her upcoming single, “Treat Me,” is out on April 8.

“y’all ready?” she asked her fans alongside the single’s cover art, which features the Chloe x Halle breakout star in nothing but a latex thong and an oversized black puffer jacket. The look is complete with sleek bangs, jewels dripping down her chest and sky-high platform heels.

The single marks Chloe’s first of 2022, after a breakthrough 2021 with her debut solo hit “Have Mercy.” The Murda Beatz-produced “Mercy” hit No. 1 on Billboard‘s Mainstream R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay chart and broke into the top 40 of the Billboard Hot 100. The 23-year-old artist performed the song during the 2021 MTV VMAs and AMAs. She was slated to perform “Have Mercy” during Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest 2022 from Times Square in New York City, but canceled on Dec. 29.

Explore Explore Chloe Bailey See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

“I’m not the most confident person. Every day, I’m constantly thinking, ‘Oh, what’s wrong with me?’ So we’re all going through that. But I have to remind myself that it’s bigger than me,” Chloe recently said in an interview with In the Know. “Now I can easily say, ‘Oh yeah, they can talk about me. I’ll just put it in my songs again.’ You know? If no one ever said anything negative about me, I would have never made ‘Have Mercy.’ I would have never made half the records that are going to be on my album.”

She also shared that her mentor, Beyoncé, was one of her first inspirations to helping her feel comfortable with the skin she’s in. “I can honestly and genuinely say it was Beyoncé who made me look at my body and say maybe it is OK to have my body. Maybe it is OK to have a plump butt. Maybe it is OK to have to shake and jump to fit in my jeans,” the “Have Mercy” singer explained, referencing Beyoncé’s verse on “Savage.” “During the ‘Bootylicious’ era, I would go and see her flaunting her curves and be like, ‘She looks damn good!’”