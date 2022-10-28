Chlöe Bailey & Latto Team Up for New Single ‘For the Night’

Chlöe Bailey and Latto have released their new single “For the Night” on Friday (Oct. 28) via Parkwood Entertainment and Columbia Records.

The track, which is set to appear on the Chloe x Halle singer’s upcoming debut solo album, finds the rising R&B star singing, “You say you promise and promise, you’ll figure it out / But I can not wait, you’re teasing me, I back down” before tossing the mic to Latto for a guest assist.

Co-directed by Bailey and Shermay Joh, the official music video shows off Chlöe’s first-rate dancing skills. Latto joins in on the fun later in the piece, and has her say on Chlöe’s boy problems. The video also captures footage of Bailey performing at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival Daytime Stage.

Chlöe first teased the existence of the track back in May when she polled fans during an Instagram Live about which song she should release first in the wake of her single “Treat Me”: “For the Night” or its eventual predecessor “Surprise.”

Besides prepping her debut album, the elder Bailey sister has kept busy as the new celebrity spokesperson for Pepsi, following in the well-heeled footsteps of Britney Spears, P!nk and her longtime mentor Beyoncé by recording a new take on “Footloose” for the famed soda brand.

Chlöe and her sister also reunited with Queen Bey at Tina Knowles-Lawson’s 2022 Wearable Art Gala, with the “Break My Soul” singer showing off a picture with her protégés on Instagram.

Meanwhile, Latto has been beefing with Nicki Minaj over Grammy eligibility on Twitter and recently appeared on stage with Stacey Abrams during the Atlanta stop of Lizzo’s The Special Tour.