Chloe Bailey Releases Debut Album ‘In Pieces’: Stream It Now

Chloe Bailey released her debut solo album, In Pieces, Friday (March 31) via Parkwood Entertainment and Columbia Records.

The 14-track project features previously released singles “Pray It Away” and “How Does It Feel,” featuring Chris Brown, and more collaborations with Missy Elliott (“Told Ya”) and Future (“Cheatback”). Bailey performed “Cheatback” on Jimmy Kimmel Live! earlier this week ahead of the LP’s release. In Pieces marks her first solo project apart from her sister duo Chloe x Halle.

Earlier this month, the 24-year-old artist — who also goes by just Chlöe — shared a heartfelt note on Twitter unpacking the inspiration behind the album artwork, which features a red-haired Bailey wearing a Victorian-style baby-blue gown while holding her heart in her right hand.

“I saw a photo of a porcelain doll 3 years ago, holding her heart just like this and from then, I said this will be my album cover… that same day I also wrote heart on my sleeve,” the Swarm actress wrote. “The beginning of a scary and exciting journey for me. This cover represents so much for me, down to the color of my hair. When I had red hair 1.5 years ago, it was one of the darkest times in my life. That’s why I never wore it again.”

She continued: “In Pieces is for the ones who behind closed doors are breaking and don’t know how much more they can take. In Pieces is for the ones who hold the people up around them while barely holding themselves. In Pieces is for the people who continue to get stabbed in the back, heart broken by the ones they thought they could trust, but STILL that doesn’t change their heart and how they love. In Pieces is for the ones like me, who wear their outer shell so well that you’d have no idea what they’re going through.”

Listen to In Pieces below.