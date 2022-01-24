Chlöe Bailey Delivers a Sultry Cover of a Minnie Riperton Classic: Watch

Va-va-voom! Chlöe Bailey shared her take on the Minnie Riperton classic “Lovin’ You” via Instagram on Monday (Jan. 24).

Wearing a bright purple two-piece set, the elder half of Chloe x Halle showed off her lithe vocals on the 1975 single, cooing, “No one else can make me feel/ The colors that you bring/ Stay with me while we grow old/ And we will live each day in the springtime/ ‘Cause lovin’ you/ Has made my life so beautiful/ And every day of my life/ Is filled with lovin’ you” over breezy acoustic guitar.

“Lovin’ You” happens to be the very first cover the singer has posted in 2022, following her renditions of everything from Adele‘s “Easy on Me” and The Weeknd‘s “Earned It” to “Leave the Door Open” by Silk Sonic and Rihanna‘s “Love on the Brain.”

The 23-year old also contributed her version of Nina Simone‘s “Feeling Good” to the compilation album Liberated: Music for the Movement Vol. 3 last June, which provoked backlash online, and was defended by Simone’s granddaughter ReAnna Simone Kelly.

Chlöe received four nominations last week at the upcoming 2022 NAACP Image Awards, including outstanding female artist, outstanding soul/R&B song and outstanding music video/visual album (both for “Have Mercy”), and outstanding duo, group or collaboration (traditional) (for her cover of “Georgia on my Mind” with her sister Halle Bailey).

The newly minted solo star’s debut solo single hit the top of the Mainstream R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay chart in mid December, and has so far peaked at No. 28 on the Hot 100, earning Bailey her first solo Top 40 hit of her career.

Check out Chlöe’s cover of “Lovin’ You” below.