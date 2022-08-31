Chlöe Delivers a Sultry Cover of an Adina Howard Classic for Spotify Singles

Chloe Bailey dropped a sultry cover of Adina Howard‘s “Freak Like Me” on Wednesday (Aug. 31) for her new Spotify Singles release.

“I want a freak in the morning/ A freak in the evening, just like me/ I need a roughneck n—-/ That can satisfy me, just for me/ If you are that kind of man/ ‘Cause I’m that kind of girl/ I’ve got a freaky secret, everybody sing/ ‘Cause we don’t give a damn about a thing,” the elder half of Chloe X Halle coos on the chorus, slowing the swagger of the 1995 original down to a hypnotic swirl.

The R&B staple served as Howard’s breakthrough debut single in January of ’95 and preceded the release of her debut album Do You Wanna Ride? the following month. Peaking at No. 2 on both the Billboard Hot 100 and the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart, the bump-n-grind anthem remains the biggest hit of the singer’s career, and was later covered by the likes of Tru Faith & Dub Conspiracy and Sugababes in the early 2000s.

For the other half of her Spotify Singles, Chlöe delivered an acoustic remix of her latest single “Surprise,” letting her lithe vocals shine over the dialed-down accompaniment, floating harmonies and finger snaps on the track.

Earlier in August, The Game previewed his new Chlöe-assisted song “Unconditional Love,” which samples Janet Jackson‘s 1997 single “Got Til It’s Gone” and also features a guest verse by Chris Brown, exclusively for Billboard. Weeks before, Bailey was left wheelchair-bound after somehow injuring her foot, as she shared with her more than five million followers on Instagram.

Stream Chlöe’s Spotify Singles below.