Chloe Bailey & Chris Brown Release ‘How Does It Feel’ Collab: Stream It Now

Chloe Bailey dropped the second single, “How Does It Feel” featuring Chris Brown, from her upcoming debut album on Friday (Feb. 24).

In his “How Does It Feel” announcement post on Instagram, Brown gassed up his collaborator by writing, “You are a beautiful soul… TAKE OVER THE WORLD SHAWTY and DONT LOOK BACK! YOU ARE A QUEEN! DONT LET NOBODY TELL YOU NO DIFFERENT! You followed your dreams and now the universe is fulfilling that manifestation.”

Chloe replied underneath, “Can’t wait for the world to hear the magic we created.”

“How Does It Feel” follows the first single (or piece, rather) “Pray It Away” from Chloe’s debut project In Pieces, which arrives in March via Parkwood Entertainment/Columbia Records. No exact release date has been announced yet.

In an August interview with Essence, Bailey — who is one half of the sister duo Chloe x Halle — explained that her album is “everything that I’ve been going through, all the tearing down, people underestimating, telling me I can’t do it — all of those things have gone into the music.” She added, “The album is me picking myself up and talking myself out of any little place or space that the world has tried to put me in, that people and personal relationships have tried to put me in, and even [doing that to] myself. It’s me breaking free.”

Chloe embarked on her solo career in 2021, around the time her sister Halle began filming for the live-action remake of Disney’s The Little Mermaid, in which she plays the lead Ariel. Chloe released her debut solo single “Have Mercy” and performed it at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards just days later.

Listen to “How Does It Feel” below.