Chlöe Bailey Claps Back at Backlash Over Chris Brown Collab: ‘Let the Music Speak for Itself’

Chlöe Bailey dished on the negative reaction to her Chris Brown collaboration “How Does It Feel” in a new interview on Wednesday (April 5).

“I always just wanna let the music speak for itself,” the R&B star told Audacy’s V-103 podcast. “And to be honest, no matter what I do, people always find things to say about it, so I’m used to it. I just choose to ignore it. People have every right to their opinions, freedom of speech, and it’s up to me to choose what I give my attention and energy to.”

Most critics of the track took issue with the Chloe x Halle singer working with Brown given his well-documented history of violence against women, dating back to his 2009 assault of then-girlfriend Rihanna.

“Nah it’s just weird seeing Chris Brown collaborate with a black woman artist,” one fan commented on the music video for the song, which was the second single from Chlöe’s just-released debut solo album In Pieces. Since then, she’s also dropped videos for the emotive, piano-driven title track and “Cheatback,” featuring Future.

Later in the same interview, Chlöe also addressed uproar over her sex scene in the new Prime Video series Swarm. “To be honest with you, you just saw a– in a mirror,” she said about some viewers clutching their pearls over the graphic scene. “And all you really heard were noises, and I’m a vocalist. People claim I moan on songs anyways. So it wasn’t anything new. It’s just because it’s me, and I’m a Black woman, and nobody really said anything about the male counterpart in the scene.”

She then dropped the mic about how she views her journey in the spotlight, saying, “Everything I’m doing is ordained by God, and I’m walking in my purpose, and anybody who has a problem with that can kiss my booty.”

Listen to Chlöe’s entire interview on the Audacy podcast here.