Chicago and Psalm West Adorably Sing Dad Kanye West’s Chorus From ‘True Love’ in Their Carseats

In the midst of a chaotic weekend in which her former husband was accused of posting anti-Semitic comments that were removed by Twitter and resulted in his Instagram account being restricted, Kim Kardashian posted an adorable video of the couple’s two youngest singing one of dad Kanye West‘s songs.

In the brief video posted by Kardashian on Sunday (Oct. 9), the ex-couple’s children Chicago West, 4 and Psalm West, 3, collaborate on their unique version of “True Love,” their dad’s collaboration with late rapper XXXTentacion.

“OMG they are just sooooo cute I had to share!” Kim wrote alongside the clip. She’s not wrong. In the footage, Psalm begins warbling dad’s verse from his carseat, before big sis Chicago interrupts to explain that he’s got the lyrics all wrong. “No! Psalmy it’s not ‘don’t you make me complicated!” she tells him before busting out with, “it’s ‘True love shouldn’t be this complicated/ Thought I’d die in your arms/ I thought I’d die in your arms,” she sings on the chorus of the song in which dad shouts her out on the line “I only see three kids, who watchin’ Chicago?”

Inspired by his sisterly advice, Psalm gives it another shot, getting closer, but still not quite all the way there on the song from dad Ye’s Donda 2 album. The sweet moment came amidst the latest public squabble involving the former couple, including a back-and forth with Kim’s sister Khloe about Chicago’s birthday party and his continued “tearing” down of his ex.

West, who courted controversy last week by wearing a “White Lives Matter” shirt during his Paris Fashion Week show, continued to stir ire days later with an appearance on Fox News commentator Tucker Carlson’s show — where he doubled-down on the shirt — before moving on to the use of anti-Semitic language that got his social media feeds restricted.

In a tweet on Saturday night (Oct. 8), West — who now goes by Ye — wrote that he was going to go “death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE.”

“I’m a bit sleepy tonight but when I wake up I’m going death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE,” he wrote. “The funny thing is I actually can’t be Anti Semitic because black people are actually Jew also You guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda.”

The comment followed Meta’s removal of Instagram posts by West for violating that platform’s policies after he posted text messages between him and fellow rapper P. Diddy claiming he would “show the Jews that told you to call me that no one can threaten or influence me.”

