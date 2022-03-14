Charlamagne Tha God Calls Out Kanye West for Making ‘Himself Look Like the Victim’

Charlamagne Tha God is doubling down on his stance against Kanye West, as the rapper continues to target Pete Davidson for his relationship with Kim Kardashian.

The Breakfast Club host handed out his “Donkey of the Day” dishonor to Ye on Monday (Mar. 14), adding that the rapper is doing more harm than good with his actions lately. “This is all coming from a place of love, Donkey of the Day for Monday, March 14 goes to Kanye West,” Charlamagne said. “Now we have to be specific nowadays ’cause people try to conflate situations in order to defend and justify BS. That’s what happens a lot in the case of Kanye West—nobody is better at conflating BS with real issues to make himself look like the victim than Kanye West.”

Charlamagne, who has interviewed Ye a number of times, went on to address the rapper’s disdain for his eight-year-old daughter North’s TikTok account. “Kanye doesn’t want his kids on TikTok, I understand that totally,” he said. “Kanye West, this is Charlamagne talking. … You have more negative influence on people than TikTok ever will. Does Kanye West think depicting the murder of his ex-wife’s boyfriend in a music video, decapitating him and burying him, is a positive image? Is he okay with his kids, or any kids, seeing those images? You think that video of you murdering Pete wasn’t all over TikTok?”

The radio host’s comments were in reference to West’s two music videos for “Eazy,” in which Davidson is depicted being buried alive and beaten violently. In January, CTG called out “Eazy” for being “corny” with the lyric, “God saved me from that crash/Just so I can beat Pete Davidson’s a–.”

Charlamagne continued that West is “playing a dangerous game,” referring to alleged texts between Ye and Davidson, in which the SNL comedian seemed to have defended Kardashian and said he’s “done being quiet” about the situation. “He told you to go get some help,” Charlamagne said, “You just mad that Pete Davidson is with Kim Kardashian.”

“He’s done nothing to you, your ex-wife chose him!” CTG continued, noting that Davidson is more “mature” than Kanye.

“You told me what you really mad about, king! You told me what is really bothering you in this situation! This is why it’s hard to take you serious when I see you rant,” said Charlamagne, who did not explain further. “You know I know! You can fool people on social media, you can fool the general public, but you know I know. Let’s just leave it at that for now…unless, Kanye, you want me to say more. Personally, I’ma just send you some healing energy.”

Watch the full video below.