Charlamagne Tha God Says Kanye West’s Pete Davidson Lyric Was ‘Corny as Hell’

Charlamagne Tha God isn’t into Kanye West‘s pettiness over his estranged wife Kim Kardashian’s rumored new romance with Pete Davidson.

In a new The Brilliant Idiots interview, Charlamagne addressed the rapper’s lyric on his The Game collaboration “Eazy,” in which Ye raps, “God saved me from that crash/Just so I can beat Pete Davidson’s a–.”

Charlamagne deemed the lyric “corny as hell,” adding, “I didn’t like it…what happened to Jesus? What happened to God? You weren’t even cursing on your records and now all of a sudden you wanna beat up Pete Davidson?”

Explore Explore Kanye West See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

The radio host shared that he “didn’t respect” the line. “I just thought the line was corny. For me, I think about what he said on Drink Champs when he said, he used all the backpackers,” he continued. “Remember he was like ‘I used all the backpackers cause I never really liked backpack rap,’ and then you see him hanging out with like a lot of the street rappers now. He’s hanging out with all these guys just to be able to say that line. You know what I mean? But I want all those street rappers to know, he’s using y’all too. But the difference is the street rappers aren’t going to be used. They gon keep they hand in Kanye West’s pockets cause wolves do not make good house pets, and Kanye West will learn that.”

Rumors began to swirl of a romance between Kardashian and Davidson after they shared a kiss as Aladdin and Jasmine during a Saturday Night Live sketch, and were seen holding hands at Knott’s Scary Farm just a few weeks later.

The duo were continuously photographed around Davidson’s hometown of Staten Island, New York, in the following months. Most recently, they were seen boarding a jet to the Bahamas. The two have yet to publicly confirm their relationship.

Meanwhile, Ye has been spending time with actress Julia Fox and they made their red carpet debut on Jan. 23, posing together at Kenzo’s fashion show during Paris Fashion Week.