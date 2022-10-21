×
Charlamagne Tha God Says Kanye West Screamed About Pete Davidson‘s ’10-Inch Penis’ During an Argument

The radio host said that Ye called him to "get me on board to s--- on" Pete Davidson.

Kanye West
Kanye West attends the Ralph Lauren fashion show during New York Fashion Week at Bethesda Terrace on September 7, 2018 in New York City. Rob Kim/GI

Charlamagne the God appeared on The Brilliant Idiots podcast this week, where he shared an interesting, NSFW conversation he had with Kanye West.

It all started when Charlamagne brought up Ye’s controversial interview with the Drink Champs podcast — which has since been taken down — where the rapper said that the radio host was telling people that Kim Kardashian was dating comedian Pete Davidson because “he has a bigger d—.”

Charlamagne tha God explained that Ye’s comments originated from a phone call between the two last year, when the Yeezy founder’s ex-wife began dating the former SNL comedian. Charlamagne said that Ye tried to “get me on board to s— on someone he knows is my friend, Pete Davidson.”

“My wife is out here f—ing a white boy with a 10-inch penis! And you won’t help me!” Charlamagne recalled Ye shouting on the phone call. “You’re telling me that’s your friend? When you’re supposed to be culture?” 

Ye repeatedly shared attacks on Davidson — whom he called “Skete” — throughout the actor’s nine-month relationship with Kardashian. West wrote that Davidson “will get my kids mom hooked on drugs He’s in rehab every 2 months” and asked SNL writer Dave Sirus to “please help write some more culturally irrelevant jokes for SKETE” while referencing Davidson’s tattoo of Hillary Clinton, which Ye had posted with the caption, “Tramp Stamp. Pete the tramp. Here’s the stamp.”

West also shared two music videos for “Eazy,” in which Davidson is depicted being buried alive and beaten violently. In January, Charlamagne called out “Eazy” for being “corny” with the lyric, “God saved me from that crash/Just so I can beat Pete Davidson’s a–.”

