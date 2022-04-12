Chance the Rapper Talks Origins of ‘Child of God,’ Performs on ‘Colbert’: Watch

Chance The Rapper arrives onstage at the 2021 REVOLT Summit at 787 Windsor on Nov. 12, 2021 in Atlanta.

It’s been a while since Chance the Rapper blew up and set records with Coloring Book. And a full decade since the release of his debut mixtape, 10 Day.

The years have passed, and Chance hasn’t stopped (a few breaks permitting). In those ten years, the Chicago artist has scored three Grammys, BET Awards, contributed to Disney’s Lion King (he was reportedly the “nostalgia consultant”) and made fans everywhere he travels.

Chance stopped by The Late Show on Monday (April 11) to share some travel tales, including memories of a “life changing” visit to Ghana with Vic Mensa, where he connected with Ghanian-American artist Moses Sumney and Naïla Opiangah, both of whom collaborate on his new recording, “Child of God,” the title track from his forthcoming album.

Speaking with the late-night show’s host Stephen Colbert, Chance declared Sumney “one of the greatest artists of our generation,” and recounted how, along his journey, he enjoyed deep conversations with Opiangah on the connections between music and the fine arts, and how creators are all too often shut out of the process when their art becomes commodified.

Opiangah painted the 6-foot by 12-foot artwork in the official music video for “Child of God,” which is directed by Troy Gueno and dropped March 25.

Did he give Opiangah a time limit in which to complete her painting for the cameras? Yes, yes he did.

The title of the song, we learned, was influenced by the artwork.

“The piece itself is an embodiment of Blackness. It’s a lot of black bodies in the piece, and not only is it a multitude of them, but they’re all women,” Chance explains. “The fact that we exist, that we survive in the world that we live in is a testament to the fact that we are the children of god.”

Colbert also took a moment to delve into another sweet Chance collaboration, his very own Ben And Jerry’s flavor “Mint Chocolate Chance,” proceeds for which go to SocialWorks, his non-profit in Chicago.

Child of God, the follow to 2019’s The Big Day, which peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart, is expected to arrive sometime in 2022.

Watch the interview and performance below.