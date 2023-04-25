Chance the Rapper Announces ‘Acid Rap’ 10th Anniversary Concert

Chance the Rapper will be celebrating the 10th anniversary of his celebrated mixtape Acid Rap in his hometown of Chicago in August. Chance will also release one of the project’s most decorated songs, “Juice,” Sunday (April 30) on streaming services to kick things off.

Produced by Live Nation, the Acid Rap 10-Year Anniversary Show will be held Aug. 19 at Chicago’s United Center, and marks Chance’s first performance at the arena since 2019. Tickets and VIP packages will be available with an artist presale Wednesday (April 26) at 10 a.m., while general on-sale starts Friday (April 28) at 10 a.m. on the Live Nation website.

Acid Rap is a seminal hip-hop mixtape that includes features from Childish Gambino, Action Bronson, Twista, Ab-Soul, Vic Mensa and more. Aside from “Juice,” Acid Rap also featured “Cocoa Butter Kisses” and “Favorite Song.”

Chance is currently piecing together his new album, Star Line Gallery, an immersion between art, music and cinematography. “What I’ve been trying to do — and learning to do — is collaborate with visual artists in the process of making my songs,” Chance the Rapper revealed on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in March. “[I’m] having each individual song have its own visible, like physical, tangible, piece of art that goes along with it.”

The Grammy award winner released “Yah Know” in 2022 and released a music video for the song. He bought a painting from Chicago artist Mia Lee that corresponds with the record, he told Fallon. “She’s somebody I grew up with who’s just amazingly, immensely talented,” he shared. “She inspires me. We made the record ‘Yah Know’ at the end of last year, and traveled together to Ghana, and just like taught each other a lot of things. It came out of this conversation and collaboration, that’s how this crazy song with a lot of meaning and a lot of history came to be.”

Chance the Rapper is also currently a coach on NBC’s The Voice.