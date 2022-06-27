Ludacris’ Manager Chaka Zulu Injured in Atlanta Shooting

Chaka Zulu attends the Culture Creators Innovators & Leaders Awards at The Beverly Hilton on June 26, 2021 in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Chaka Zulu, longtime manager of Ludacris, is recovering from injuries sustained from a shooting that took place on Sunday in Atlanta.

According to an incident report filed by the Atlanta Police Department on Monday (June 27), officers were notified around 11: 35 p.m. that “multiple persons [were] shot at the location of 2293 Peachtree Rd.”

When police arrived on the scene, they “located three adult males with gunshot wounds.” One victim was pronounced dead after the victims were transported to a local hospital. The Atlanta Police Department did not disclose the identities of the victims.

The incident report continues: “Homicide investigators responded to the scene to begin investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident. This investigation remains active and ongoing at this time.”

Per a tweet shared Monday from Atlanta news reporter Michael Seiden, “Former Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed just sent me the following statement on Chaka Zulu: We are fortunate to report that Chaka Zulu is in stable condition and recovering. The family thanks everyone for their well wishes and prayers, and asks for their privacy at this time.”

Chaka Zulu has managed Ludacris for more than two decades. On Dec. 16, 2012, the Karma’s World children’s animated series creator shared an Instagram post in which he posed alongside Zulu, writing, “Me & my manager of 14 years Chaka Zulu #loyalty.”

Under the guidance of Chaka Zulu, Ludacris has released 11 albums that landed on the Billboard 200, including two No. 1s and a total of eight top 10 LPs. Ludacris has also appeared on the Billboard Hot 100 56 times.