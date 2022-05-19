Chaka Khan Signs With SRG/ILS Group Ahead of New Music This Summer

Chaka Khan, the iconic artist behind such classics as “I’m Every Woman,” “Tell Me Something Good” and “I Feel for You,” has signed a recording agreement with The SRG/ILS Group. The 10-time Grammy Award winner’s first project under the deal is slated for arrival this summer.

In announcing the signing, SRG/ILS Group founder/CEO Claude Villani stated, “Chaka Khan is a beacon of light in our industry. Her spirit and her vocals soar. It is a pleasure working with her on this next chapter. We’ve got a hot record here.”

Added Khan, “I’m very proud to be with SRG/ILS, a company that’s run by a real musician who understands that the needs of artists have been overlooked for years.”

Khan’s forthcoming project will be her first new music since 2019’s Hello Happiness, which yielded the singles “Like Sugar” and the title track. The singer-songwriter’s powerful vocals first garnered attention when she fronted R&B/funk band Rufus, which scored its first top five single on the Billboard Hot 100 with 1974’s “Tell Me Something Good.”

A string of popular singles — among them “You Got the Love,” “Sweet Thing” and “Hollywood” — plus six RIAA-certified gold and platinum albums followed before Khan embarked on a solo career in 1978. Beyond the aforementioned “I’m Every Woman” and “I Feel for You,” Khan’s solo catalog includes the hit ballads “Through the Fire” and “Angel” as well as collaborations with Quincy Jones, Ray Charles, Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis and Mary J. Blige.

Distributed worldwide by Virgin Music (Universal Music Group), The SRG/ILS Group lists Brian McKnight, Mary Mary, Erica Campbell, Kenny Lattimore and Raheem DeVaughn among the additional acts on its roster.