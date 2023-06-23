CeeLo Green & Producer Jack Splash Partner With CEEK Metaverse for Upcoming Project ‘THE PINK’

CeeLo Green and Grammy-winning producer Jack Splash (also known as THE PINK) have partnered with CEEK Metaverse for their upcoming collaborative project THE PINK out later this year. The record’s first single, “Serious,” arrived on Friday (June 23) with an animated video to follow on July 7 via www.ceek.com and the CEEK VR App.

Filmed in Miami, users joining via the app will have an immersive experience with other fans and an opportunity to engage with CeeLo and Jack Splash in real time in the CEEK Metaverse. The experience can be accessed on mobile, table and browser with or without a VR headset.

“The song ‘Serious’ is to be taken literally as the title suggests, we are serious about having fun,” Green told Billboard. “Funk and soul are the symbolic sounds of our rich American musical history, and we insist that it be included going forward, well into the now and near future for forever more! Even if I must do it by myself. For this project we had a pleasure to work with CEEK VR and bring the funk to the Metaverse space.”

“When CeeLo and I created ‘Serious,’ we both were thinking about some of our musical heroes (like Sly Stone, Prince, George Clinton, Rick James and James Brown) and how all of them are actual superheroes to us and several generations of music lovers,” added Splash. “We thought the world could use a new superhero right about now and I’ve always told CeeLo that I knew he had those very special soul superpowers. We wanted to give the kids of the future something to get inspired by, so we are very excited to be partnered with CEEK VR for the Metaverse because we want our funk & vibrations to live in all dimensions.”

CEEK is a streaming platform and celebrity Metaverse that empowers music artists to create NFTs, live events, avatars, digital merch, venues, art and social games that traverse multiple virtual worlds. CEEK VR pioneered virtual reality concerts with the mission of making virtual reality experiences universally accessible and enjoyable.

Listen to “Serious” by THE PINK below.